Cheaper data price ruling will accelerate connecting the nation

Following the Competition Commission announcement that Vodacom will reduce monthly data prices from the beginning of April, leading mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) enabler, MVN-X CEO Valde Ferradaz says that the South African MVNO market, which is expected to register a compound annual global growth rate of 8.8% from 2018 to 2023, is poised for even greater acceleration.

This welcome announcement means compliance with the earlier instruction from the Competition Commission to Vodacom and MTN to reduce their prices by “at least 50% and 30%”, according to EWN. This reduction will be phased in over a period of two years across all channels, seeing one gigabyte of data dropping from an average R149 to no more than R99 per gigabyte.

According to Ferradaz this is a necessary and positive move for the industry at large. “It’s definitely a step in the right direction for both the economy and the consumer.” He says that one of the key benefits of powerful, trusted brands purchasing voice/data at wholesale is that MVNOs are in a position to add significant value and affordability to the lower income sectors, and they are positioned to do so now, more than ever before.

Ferradaz says MVN-X believes it is imperative that the market opens up, and in order to see this happen, it requires businesses with deep rural and geographical reach to get involved. “MVNOs with market penetration and large, recurring customer bases have a means of connecting the nation, and making connectivity accessible, affordable and convenient to all tiers of society.”

The encouraging news effectively translated, means that fairer pricing structures will impact all tiers of the market, especially the disenfranchised, and this in turn, has the potential to enable more consumers to gain access to what has until now, been expensive and largely unattainable for the large majority.