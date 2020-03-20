PODCAST | Is the hype around Africa’s mobile gaming industry real?

In this instalment of the African Tech Roundup podcast, Andile Masuku and Osarumen Osamuyi are joined by Lucy Hoffman, co-founder and head of operations at the Cape Town-based, American mobile content development start-up Carry1st.

Learn why, as glitzy ecosystem trends such as fintech and mobility continue to dominate headlines, Hoffman and the rest of her team at Carry1st are quietly bullish about the mobile gaming industry’s low-key commercial case and “super-app/super-platform” potential.