Companies / Telecoms & Technology

African Tech Roundup

PODCAST | Is the hype around Africa’s mobile gaming industry real?

Lucy Hoffman of start-up Carry1st sheds light on Africa’s mobile gaming industry and on the sector’s unique, super-platform potential

20 March 2020 - 17:27 Andile Masuku
Picture: ANGELO MOLEELE
Picture: ANGELO MOLEELE

In this instalment of the African Tech Roundup podcast, Andile Masuku and Osarumen Osamuyi are joined by Lucy Hoffman, co-founder and head of operations at the Cape Town-based, American mobile content development start-up Carry1st.

Learn why, as glitzy ecosystem trends such as fintech and mobility continue to dominate headlines, Hoffman and the rest of her team at Carry1st are quietly bullish about the mobile gaming industry’s low-key commercial case and “super-app/super-platform” potential.

Hoffman is an experienced American business operations specialist who, prior to joining Carry1st, spearheaded operations at impact investment facilitation start-up Nexii and the African Leadership Academy. Before that, she interned for the global diversity and inclusion team at Credit Suisse and spent three and a half years embedded at Morgan Stanley, where she worked on mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets transactions for global power and utility companies.

This podcast is brought to you by African Tech Roundup in partnership with MultimediaLIVE.  

• African Tech Roundup is a Johannesburg-based media and insights organisation, aka village square, which tracks the progress of Africa’s emerging digital, tech and innovation industries.

PODCAST | Vietnamese-style, Africa-focused fintech innovation

Binkabi’s Quan Le unpacks how blockchain tech and Vietnamese smarts can increase international trade participation for African farmers
World
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Shift the power: development co-operation dynamics between the Global North and South

There are growing calls to change power dynamics so as to deliver on effective, market-relevant, educational and entrepreneurship interventions
World
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | Unpacking Arab identity and socio-economic dynamics

Gauging the economic empowerment of everyday citizens, particularly women, of Arab nations
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
US slaps antidumping duties on Sasol
Companies / Energy
2.
Capitec defends its fundamentals after share ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
MTN to lower data prices by up to 50% from ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Motsepe’s ARC rules out share buybacks as ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Platinum miners in deal to handle Amplats force ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.