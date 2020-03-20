African Tech Roundup
PODCAST | Is the hype around Africa’s mobile gaming industry real?
Lucy Hoffman of start-up Carry1st sheds light on Africa’s mobile gaming industry and on the sector’s unique, super-platform potential
In this instalment of the African Tech Roundup podcast, Andile Masuku and Osarumen Osamuyi are joined by Lucy Hoffman, co-founder and head of operations at the Cape Town-based, American mobile content development start-up Carry1st.
Learn why, as glitzy ecosystem trends such as fintech and mobility continue to dominate headlines, Hoffman and the rest of her team at Carry1st are quietly bullish about the mobile gaming industry’s low-key commercial case and “super-app/super-platform” potential.
Hoffman is an experienced American business operations specialist who, prior to joining Carry1st, spearheaded operations at impact investment facilitation start-up Nexii and the African Leadership Academy. Before that, she interned for the global diversity and inclusion team at Credit Suisse and spent three and a half years embedded at Morgan Stanley, where she worked on mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets transactions for global power and utility companies.
• African Tech Roundup is a Johannesburg-based media and insights organisation, aka village square, which tracks the progress of Africa’s emerging digital, tech and innovation industries.