Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH shares rise on news of improved financial performance

The technology group has trimmed losses for the six months to end-January with an improvement of at least 64% on the previous total loss per share

19 March 2020 - 19:01 Mudiwa Gavaza
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Shares in troubled technology group EOH rose more than 14% on Thursday after it said that it has trimmed losses for the six months to end-January.

In a trading update, EOH said it expects to report a headline loss per share from total operations of up to 525c for the six months to end-January compared to a 993c loss previously, while the headline loss per share from continued operations is expected to be no more than 500c.

There has been an improvement of at least 64% on the previously reported total loss per share, which is expected to be no more than 750c, compared to 2099c in the six months to end-January 2019. The loss per share from continuing operations is set to be 600c, from a 2073c loss in the previous corresponding period. 

EOH has been battling to improve its image after corporate governance issues emerged following an investigation by ENSafrica. 

As part of clean-up efforts, CEO Stephen van Coller has said EOH Mthombo, the business unit implicated in alleged fraud and which was primarily responsible for securing public-sector contracts, will be closed down. EOH Mthombo accounts for 18% of the company’s nearly R12bn revenue.

EOH’s stock, which once fetched as much as R178 about three years ago, closed the day 14.58% higher at R2.75 a share.

EOH intends to continue with its strategy of selling assets, which has raised over R1bn in the past year, in a bid to reduce debt.

This week, the group said it is approximately 12 months into a turnaround plan that is expected to take at least two years, adding that “Good progress on key strategic initiatives in respect of the evolving business model, cost savings and capital structure initiatives has continued over the past six months.”

EOH said work continues on the remaining inherited legacy issues, including the identified public-sector contracts together with its non-core, underperforming Nextec businesses, and the interest burden associated with its debt.

In addition, the company said it identified a need for a cost-cutting programme that has resulted in 21 rental properties being sold in the past six months, as well as reduction of more than 1,000 people in its workforce.

Regarding the coronavirus threat, the group said it has a crisis team in place monitoring things daily. The outbreak may have an impact on EOH’s business, but the company said it is too early to tell what that impact will be.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

EOH shares near lowest level since 2004

The sell-off may be a result of ongoing concerns about the group’s history of corporate governance, one analyst says
Companies
3 weeks ago

BACKSTORY: How EOH CEO Stephen van Coller would run SA

We question the CEO of EOH Stephen van Coller on his top tip for doing a deal, how he copes with load-shedding and his biggest regret
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Cost-cutting measures are bearing fruit, says EOH

Technology group sells off assets to reduce debt burden and continues to deal with fallout from corporate governance issues
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Massmart to close 23 DionWired stores on Thursday
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Senior Comair executives depart
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Motsepe’s ARC rules out share buybacks as ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sasol’s R33bn rights issue waits in the wings
Companies / Energy
5.
Listed property sector records worst day in ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Dimension Data to bring three brands under its umbrella trade name

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH’s disposals a double-edged sword for CEO Van Coller

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.