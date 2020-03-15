New doors and old Gates: Microsoft co-founder makes a well-timed exit

Microsoft has posted revenue growth of 14% for the past two fiscal years, and has evolved in its relationships with rivals and regulators. Even after steep stock declines in recent weeks along with the rest of the market amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Microsoft still has a market capitalisation of more than $1.2-trillion.

In many ways, the only concrete change is that Gates will skip the procedural work of being on the board. But symbolically, the severing of Microsoft’s final major tie to its founding story is a deeply significant moment for a company that has been reinventing itself over the past five years. The Microsoft Nadella oversees is a markedly different kind of company, in terms of both products and cultures, than the one Gates built.

“Today’s Microsoft is a reflection of Satya, with Bill’s career as a foundation. It is a different era,” said Jeff Raikes, a 27-year Microsoft veteran — he and his wife, Tricia, were the first couple to meet and marry at Microsoft. “I mean that not just in terms of leadership. I mean it in terms of culture. Satya never tried to be the smartest guy in the room. He tried to be the most intellectually curious guy in the room.”

Raikes, who also served as CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said Gates is “maniacally focused”, so it’s not surprising he wants to turn that singular energy to his philanthropy now.

Business savvy

Gates cofounded the company with a high school buddy, the late Paul Allen, in 1975. He took on operational leadership as the company grew, emerging as a larger-than-life figure who became the youthful face of a revolution around software for the new computers taking up residence in homes and offices.

His pushiness and business savvy helped Microsoft provide the operating system for the initial IBM PC, and then retain ownership of the software so that Microsoft was free to strike deals with all other PC makers, giving it control of the new market for that kind of program. Later, Gates parlayed software development and some smart acquisitions into dominance of the field for office-productivity software.