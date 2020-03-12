MTN finance chief on a mission to grow revenue from mobile money
Operator would like this segment to contribute up to 20% of revenue, says Ralph Mupita
12 March 2020 - 19:16
MTN wants its mobile money business to contribute a fifth to total group revenue in the next five years. The group has 35-million mobile money customers, who contribute 7%, or R10bn, to its service revenues.
Africa’s largest mobile operator has made a big bet on mobile payments as a driver of growth as it seeks to replace the revenues from its declining traditional voice business. The company has been on a strong push in recent years to diversify its business, pursuing new revenue streams in mobile data, enterprise ICT services, wholesale network services, fintech and digital services.
