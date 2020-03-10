Dimension Data to retire three brands to operate as one name

Technology group Dimension Data said on Tuesday that it will retire its brands Britehouse, Internet Solutions and ContinuitySA in a move that will result in the group operating under one name and reduce duplication between some of its subsidiaries.

Dimension Data, which is headed by CEO Grant Bodley, is made up of four business units: the traditional Dimension Data systems integrator business; call-centre unit Merchants; digital solutions unit Britehouse; and internet services provider Internet Solutions. It recently launched a new cyber-security arm, Dimension Data Security.

The company, which delisted from the JSE in 2010, is a subsidiary of Japanese technology firm NTT’.

From April 1, Dimension Data, which employs 15,000 people across 15 countries, will begin a process to “create an operating model that will enable it to execute on its strategy and better serve its clients, employees and the communities in which they operate”, the company said.

Bodley told Business Day that the consolidation of Dimension Data’s brands is something that has been asked by employees and customers. “We felt the timing was right,” he said.

One of the main reasons for the move is to remove duplication of services, products and capabilities, said Bodley. Britehouse and Internet Solutions offer similar products and services, such as networking and data centres. This led to unnecessary competition internally, he said, as different business units would often be in line to bid for the same business, while frustrating clients that want to deal with one company or point of contact.

In addition, Bodley said the move will reduce the costs around operating multiple brands — having different teams, resources, infrastructure, websites, marketing and strategies — that target the same client base.

The group also hopes the move will help it grow its business locally at a time when technology businesses, such as EOH and Adapt It, have not fared very well because of a slowing economy and governance issues. Some competitors, such as BCX, have recently announced retrenchments, an indication of the difficult times.

Bodley said SA has been a poor-performing geography over the past five years, though Dimension Data has been growing its market share. He hopes the restructuring will allow the company to stimulate its local business.

Dimension Data has also concluded an empowerment transaction that will see employees own 15% of the business.

It also sold its head office and premises in Bryanston, Johannesburg, called The Campus, which has been its home since 2003 and owned by the company since 2006. The value of the deal was not disclosed. The commercial property has been sold to a black woman-owned company, which is part of the recently established Identity Property Fund, managed by Identity Fund Managers.

Dimension Data occupies less than 50% of The Campus and said the sale of the premises is part of a wider restructuring exercise to enable the company to focus on its core business. It will continue to occupy the premises.

