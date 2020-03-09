Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Exposure to Nigeria could force S&P’s hand on MTN

While it has affirmed MTN’s BB+ long-term issuer credit ratings, S&P warns it could downgrade MTN overall given the risk profile of Nigeria as a country

09 March 2020 - 15:48 Mudiwa Gavaza
MTN is at risk of having its debt downgraded by ratings agency S&P Global Ratings over the next 12 months if the mobile network operator increases its relative exposure to Nigeria.

MTN Nigeria's business has faced run-ins with regulators over the past five years. In 2016, MTN agreed to pay $1.7bn (about R27.15bn) to settle a fine over unregistered SIM card users, two years before being embroiled in a dispute with the Central Bank of Nigeria over the repatriation of funds. MTN settled the case with a $53m payment.

In January, Nigeria’s attorney-general withdrew a $2bn tax demand against MTN Nigeria, which had been accused of not having fully paid its taxes.  

The negative outlook for Nigeria reflects “the significant possibility of a downgrade over the next 12 months” for MTN, said S&P. This could take place if MTN's revenue mix shifts sustainably, which would lead to “greater exposure to Nigeria — the lower rated sovereign of its two main markets”. 

While it affirmed MTN’s BB+ long-term issuer credit ratings, S&P warned it could downgrade the group overall given the risk profile of Nigeria as a country.

The West African country is MTN’s most profitable market, accounting for one-third of its annual profit, but has also been one of the most problematic after the clashes with authorities over taxes and regulatory breaches.

SA's rating is higher relative to Nigeria but as the west African country produces a greater proportion of business for MTN, that risk weighs heavier on the group.

The ratings agency said this point was further emphasised by the fact that “MTN's Nigerian business has been expanding faster than its SA business.”

For now, S&P said MTN’s economic exposures to SA, which has a foreign currency long-term rating of BB-, slightly outweighed exposures to Nigeria, with its foreign currency long-term rating B-.

“There remains a two-notch difference between the potential sovereign cap and MTN’s BB+ issuer credit rating,” S&P Global Ratings said.

The outlook in Nigeria might be clouded by the effect of coronavirus months to come, which has isolated China, one of the biggest consumers of commodities, disrupted global trade and hit prices of commodities such as crude oil, Nigeria’s export mainstay.

As the viral outbreak spreads to more countries outside China, the price of oil has dropped as global demand weakens further. Nigeria is Africa’s biggest oil producer and a drop in the prices will weigh on the West African economy.

“A weaker economy will reflect on future earnings from MTN as Nigeria remains the group’s largest pool of subscribers for the group,” Shaun Murison, an analyst at IG Markets said last week.

“We could also downgrade MTN if the adjusted debt-to-ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) ratio rises above 3x, or if discretionary cash flow fails to turn sustainably positive by 2021,” said S&P.

