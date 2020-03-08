Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Tiso Blackstar sells Gallo to Lebashe for R75m

Lebashe’s Arena Holdings to take over Gallo Music Investments and Indigenous Film Distribution

08 March 2020 - 16:00 Mudiwa Gavaza
Lebashe Investment Group chair Tshepo Mahloele. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Lebashe Investment Group chair Tshepo Mahloele. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

Tiso Blackstar Group, the former publisher of the Business Day and Sunday Times, says it has sold its entire stake in Gallo Music for R75m to Lebashe Investment Group’s Arena Holdings.  

In 2019, Lebashe, which bought Tiso Blackstar’s media assets for R1.05bn, was granted a right of first refusal if the company elects to sell its interest in Gallo.

Lebashe, headed by chair Tshepo Mahloele, launched a new company, Arena Holdings, housing media assets including Sowetan, Daily Dispatch, The Herald, Business Day TV and Financial Mail.

The sale will see Arena taking over Gallo Music Investments (GMI) and Indigenous Film Distribution (IFD). 

GMI is a music publishing and record company whose business involves the acquisition of music rights, as well as representing artists, recording, manufacturing, distributing digitally and physically and selling pre-recorded music and video in SA and internationally under the names of “Gallo Record Company” and “Gallo Music Publishers”.

The business of IFD involves the acquisition, marketing and distribution of motion pictures and other film media produced in SA and the rest of Africa and distributed globally.

The company said the majority of the proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce its debt “to appropriate levels”.

On March 5, the London-based group said  it had entered into new negotiations for the sale of its radio assets in Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria to Lebashe after an initial deal, part of the media assets sale in 2019, failed to materialise.

On Thursday, Tiso Blackstar said that, despite great effort, it proved impossible to obtain the required signature of a minority shareholder of Ghanaian media company Multimedia Group to conclude the sale of its radio assets in the rest of Africa. Due to the non-fulfilment of that condition, the deal could not proceed.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Tiso Blackstar in talks to sell African radio assets to Lebashe

The sale of radio assets in SA, phase one of the deal, is expected to be completed in June, following approval by Icasa
Companies
3 days ago

Hot stocks 2020: is this the year of the big recovery?

It may seem that the JSE came out just about ahead last year, but that’s not a true reflection of what happened. Rather, as SA Inc stocks melted ...
Features
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Sanlam’s profits likely to plunge after B-BBEE ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Moody’s cuts Sasol to junk due to Lake Charles
Companies / Industrials
3.
Amplats declares force majeure and warns of ...
Companies / Mining
4.
PepsiCo purchase of Pioneer is finalised
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Bodies of three missing miners found at ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.