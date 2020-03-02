Mark Harris appointed as permanent MD of Altron Nexus

Listed technology group Altron has appointed former Kagiso Media head Mark Harris as the permanent MD of Altron Nexus.

“Mark has been acting as Altron Nexus MD for almost six months (and) we are seeing some gains brought about by his leadership, particularly with regards to how we connect with our customers. ... Mark will add significant value to our business,” Altron Group COO Andrew Holden said.

Harris will report directly to Holden.

Altron was one of the best performing technology players on the JSE in 2019. But it has not been without its share of obstacles, including an allegation of procurement irregularities within the Nexus division. The unit distributes two-way radio products and systems.

Three Altron Nexus executives are on suspension pending the completion of an investigation related to a public sector contract in Limpopo, and the unit is embroiled in a court case against the City of Tshwane over a broadband infrastructure contract.

Nexus made a R25m loss for the six months to end-August 2019.

Harris is a former group CEO of Kagiso Media, a position he held for nine years. Before that he was at IBM for 34 years.

