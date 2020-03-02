Companies / Telecoms & Technology Blue Label eyes tapping into selling prepaid water Expansion could augment electricity division, one of the business’s main growth areas BL PREMIUM

Selling prepaid water may be its next frontier, says Blue Label Telecom’s co-CEO Mark Levy as it continues to expand its suite of products.

The JSE-listed technology group, which has lost 80% of its value over the past two years, said it had returned to profit in its half year to end-November after writing off its investment in struggling mobile operator Cell C.