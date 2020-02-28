Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Blue Label Telecoms returns to profit after Cell C write-off

The mobile operator is shifting focus to other income streams, such as distribution of prepaid electricity

28 February 2020 - 07:46 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ

JSE-listed technology group Blue Label Telecoms, which has lost 80% of its value over the past two years, said it had returned to profit in its half year to end-November after writing off its investment in struggling mobile operator Cell C.

The group reported core headline earnings — which includes discontinued operations — of R390m from a loss of R128m previously. Group revenue from continuing operations rose 2% to R11.5bn.

Blue Label is the largest shareholder of Cell C, which has struggled to make consistent profits since it became SA’s third mobile operator in 2001. The mobile operator is grappling with a hefty debt burden.

Blue Label had fully written off its investment in Cell C by May 2019, and therefore fair value losses of R493m were excluded from its interim results.

The group is now pursuing a “back to basics” strategy, and while traditional airtime and data remained the biggest part of the group, the company is focused on enhancing its non-telecommunications portfolio.

This includes distribution of prepaid electricity, with the company saying that net commissions earned on the distribution of prepaid electricity amounted to R150m.

“We continue to drive penetration into our municipal prepaid utilities market,” the group said.

“We have added to our revenue collection services through the development of a comprehensive revenue assurance product suite which we expect will enhance traction and margins in this market,” the statement read.

Cell C rejects Telkom’s takeover offer

Telkom says it continues to believe that its offer was compelling and would create value for everyone involved
Companies
2 months ago

Blue Label executives take a hefty pay cut

Total remuneration of co-CEOs Brett and Mark Levy, who each received R23.9m in 2018, declines 40%
Companies
3 months ago

Blue Label can expect more competition in prepaid market

One analyst says with more digital banking apps, operators can bypass distributors by having users buy data and airtime on their own platforms
Companies
4 months ago

