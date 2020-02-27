Companies / Telecoms & Technology Q&A: Careful where you list your ID or phone number BL PREMIUM

With the long-awaited Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act likely to come into effect on April 1 2020, Ridwaan Boda, director of technology, media and telecommunications at law firm ENSafrica, spoke to Business Day about what this act could mean for business and consumers when it comes into effect.

We’ve been talking about POPI for a decade now, is it really happening this year?