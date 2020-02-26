No more sleepy dorps as Vox plans to connect them through fibre
CEO Jacques du Toit says the company seeks to raise ‘a few billion’ to expand its reach to 400,000 homes, mostly in smaller towns and cities
26 February 2020 - 16:08
Telecom company Vox aims to raise funds to expand its network, with the hope of connecting more people outside major cities.
In an interview, CEO Jacques du Toit said the once-listed information communication technology company is preparing for its next phase of network expansion.in places such as Polokwane, Nelspruit, East London, George and Mossel Bay.
