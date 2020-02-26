Companies / Telecoms & Technology No more sleepy dorps as Vox plans to connect them through fibre CEO Jacques du Toit says the company seeks to raise ‘a few billion’ to expand its reach to 400,000 homes, mostly in smaller towns and cities BL PREMIUM

Telecom company Vox aims to raise funds to expand its network, with the hope of connecting more people outside major cities.

In an interview, CEO Jacques du Toit said the once-listed information communication technology company is preparing for its next phase of network expansion.in places such as Polokwane, Nelspruit, East London, George and Mossel Bay.