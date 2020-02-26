EOH shares near lowest level since 2004
The selling may be a result of ongoing concerns about the group’s history of corporate governance, one analyst says
26 February 2020 - 11:32
Troubled technology group EOH, having shed about 72% of its value since the start of 2020, is hovering at a more than 15-year low.
On Wednesday at about 11am, shares in the company headed by CEO Stephen van Coller were trading at R3.47, giving it a market capitalisation of about R613m.
