Q&A: Our time for mobile money is now, says MTN SA's Godfrey Motsa CEO believes the group may not necessarily need a banking licence to do what it plans to do

SA's second-largest mobile operator recently took another swing at trying to crack the unbanked market with the second launch of its mobile-money offering, MoMo. MTN SA’s CEO, Godfrey Motsa, spoke to Business Day to explain the company’s strategy and how it believes it can succeed where it once failed.

Q: Does MTN have plans to get a banking licence in SA?