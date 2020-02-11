Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN says earnings growth supported by markets including Nigeria

11 February 2020 - 20:57 Loni Prinsloo
MTN Group said on Tuesday improved operational performance across the business coupled with the proceeds from asset sales delivered healthy profit growth in 2019.

Headline earnings per share increased by between 30% and 50% in 2019, even after a downward adjustment from a change in reporting standards, the Johannesburg-based telecom company said in a statement after the market closed on Tuesday.

While MTN provided little further detail, a spokesperson highlighted the group’s biggest market of Nigeria as a significant high performer.

Disposals including minority stakes in two tower joint ventures for $540m (R8bn) also helped support growth, she said.

MTN is looking to raise as much as R60bn from an ongoing asset-sale plan, with further tower businesses and a stake in the carrier’s Nigerian unit up for sale.

The company has more than 20 markets across Africa and the Middle East. The shares have declined 2.7% in the past 12 months, valuing the company at R157bn.

Bloomberg

