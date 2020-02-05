Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Facebook partners with SAPS to bring SA amber alerts

Cases of missing children are on the rise, but via the Facebook news feed, there is a better chance of them being found

05 February 2020 - 16:58 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

In this special report, we take time to look at work being done to help find missing children in SA at a time when such cases are on the rise.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza joins Emily Vacher, Facebook’s director of trust and safety at the company’s offices in Johannesburg to discuss their partnership with the SA Police Service (SAPS) to help find children by sending amber alerts to the Facebook community in SA.

Join the conversation:

Through the Newsfeed feature on Facebook, people will instantly be able toshare important information about a missing child and suspected abductor, such as a photo, hair colour and clothing, with their friends, family and groups. A former FBI agent having worked in the child abduction team in the US, Vacher says amber alerts links with Facebook have resulted in the successful rescue of missing and abducted children in several jurisdictions since the programme was launched in 2015.

SA is the first country in Africa in which the social media giant has launched this feature. Vacher says that the SAPS will assess each case against set criteria before authorising amber alerts. The police will then notify Facebook that a verified alert is active; Facebook will then send it to the news feeds of people located in targeted search areas in SA.

She also gives a brief history of their work with law enforcement agencies in different territories, explains how the system works and gives possible lessons for the SA market.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: SAA and the coronavirus

The week’s top economics news from SAA’s bailout to how the coronavirus could affect SA’s economy
Economy
5 days ago

PODCAST | ANC unity looms larger than global summits

The WEF gets SA representation, but not from the president, who was home for the ANC’s NEC
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST | Naked AI-based insurer expands coverage

Replacing people with algorithms allows insurance to get stripped to its cost-effective basics
Companies
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | SA’s consumer confidence is at a very low level

FNB’s CCI shows that consumers are generally pessimistic about the state of the economy
Economy
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.