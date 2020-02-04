Vodacom adds half a million subscribers after slashing prices

Philip Short, an analyst at Old Mutual Investment Group, said the operator had pleasing revenue, though it was worth noting that this was coming off a softer base. “But even so, a good performance in the current economic environment,” he said.

In a market where customers have long suffered from high mobile data prices, Vodacom may be proof that operators can cut prices while still growing revenues. Short said the industry has on its own already cut data prices through healthy competition. Vodacom says it has cut effective data prices by 50% since March 2016.

“The trick from a mobile operator’s point of view is to cut prices in way that they gain the most elasticity,” Short said. This means if an operator cuts prices, the subscriber ends up using more data, with the net effect being little change to the amount of rand spent by the subscriber, he said.

However, “there will still be the burden of handling the additional data traffic by the operators, which is reflected in higher capital expenditure for building more cellphone towers, a number I think the regulator pays less attention to than data prices”, Short highlighted.

In SA, Vodacom said the distribution of 334-million rewards led to increased customer activity, with contract customers rising 7.8% to 6.1-million relative to the same quarter in 2018. SA added 484,000 customers, while international operations added 1.7-million.

Vodacom group CEO Shameel Joosub said on Tuesday the operator would continue to pursue a price transformation strategy and would continue its discussions with the Competition Commission over the issue of data prices.

In December, the commission recommended that mobile network operators Vodacom and MTN reach agreement within two months to reduce data prices. This was specifically for monthly bundles and to address the structure of data pricing, particularly for smaller bundles. The commission said on Sunday it had extended the two-month deadline by a month.

Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital Advisors, said if Vodacom is forced to reduce prices on data packages of 1GB and below, that will have an impact on earnings.

“I don’t think that it will create so much damage that the company will have liquidity problems though.” Profit will be affected negatively, but it will not be the end of the road for them, he said.