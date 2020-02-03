Telkom and Dis-Chem subsidiaries at war over pharmacy software dominance
Vexall wants competition authorities to rule on BCX’s add-on services
03 February 2020 - 18:51
Dis-Chem-backed technology company Vexall has asked the competition authorities to stop Telkom subsidiary Business Connexion (BCX) from abusing its dominant position in the pharmacy software industry.
Vexall has accused BCX, which holds the copyright to a computer program called Unisolv — considered to be the industry-standard software for use by private retail pharmacies — of forcing its customers to purchase value-added services together with the software licence.
