Prosus well placed to take a bigger bite out of Brazil’s iFood
Prosus already controls Latin America’s biggest food site and Just Eat’s 33% stake is likely to be up for grabs
03 February 2020 - 05:02
Naspers-controlled Prosus, which lost out on its bid to beef up its food delivery business through a takeover of UK company Just Eat, will probably increase its stake in Brazil’s iFood, analysts say.
Prosus’s aggressive £5bn (R97.95bn) bid for Just Eat at the end of 2019 highlights its ambitious strategy to build a bigger food delivery business to take on Silicon Valley giant Uber Eats and Amazon-backed Deliveroo.
