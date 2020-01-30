Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH says cost-cutting measures are bearing fruit

The group has been selling off assets to reduce its debt burden, and is continuing to deal with the fall out from corporate governance issues

30 January 2020 - 13:44 karl gernetzky
Technology group EOH, whose share price has fallen almost 95% since the beginning of 2017, said on Thursday that it has made progress in cutting costs in its six months to end-January as it seeks to balance its books in the wake of a corporate governance scandal.

In a pre-close update, the group said it has implemented a better cash management system, also saving money through the exit of 19 rental contracts. It is still, however, facing once-off costs relating to investigations into prior dealings with the state, but said these “continue to taper off”.

“For the six-month period, the group expects the overall business to have a positive operational cash trajectory, before once-off costs, as the business starts turning,” the statement read.

Due to the corporate governance issues the group has lost lucrative contracts, including that with Microsoft, and has been selling off assets. It said in December it had exceeded its R1bn disposal target for the 2019 calendar year.

As of its year to end-July, the company had gross debt of about R3.17bn, roughly equivalent to its market capitalisation at the time.

In February, the company had hired law firm ENSafrica (ENS) to review all its large, historical licensing contracts with the state.  It has since instructed ENS to commence legal proceedings against some of the alleged perpetrators implicated during the probe.

The share price of EOH, which expects to release its interim results on April 7, was down 0.68% to R8.79 in afternoon trade on Thursday. It has fallen 29.85% in the year to date, having lost almost 60% in 2019.

EOH chair Xolani Mkhwanazi has died

He was instrumental in the creation of South32 and also served on the board of the PIC and Murray and Roberts
National
3 weeks ago

MUDIWA GAVAZA: The EOH guide to disaster management

The CEO of the beleaguered company, optimistic that the worst is over, spells out his plans for the future
Opinion
3 months ago

EOH share price surges 30% on asset disposal plans

The company has said it will dispose of additional assets as it seeks to address a R3.2bn debt burden
Companies
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

