EOH says cost-cutting measures are bearing fruit

Technology group EOH, whose share price has fallen almost 95% since the beginning of 2017, said on Thursday that it has made progress in cutting costs in its six months to end-January as it seeks to balance its books in the wake of a corporate governance scandal.

In a pre-close update, the group said it has implemented a better cash management system, also saving money through the exit of 19 rental contracts. It is still, however, facing once-off costs relating to investigations into prior dealings with the state, but said these “continue to taper off”.

“For the six-month period, the group expects the overall business to have a positive operational cash trajectory, before once-off costs, as the business starts turning,” the statement read.

Due to the corporate governance issues the group has lost lucrative contracts, including that with Microsoft, and has been selling off assets. It said in December it had exceeded its R1bn disposal target for the 2019 calendar year.

As of its year to end-July, the company had gross debt of about R3.17bn, roughly equivalent to its market capitalisation at the time.

In February, the company had hired law firm ENSafrica (ENS) to review all its large, historical licensing contracts with the state. It has since instructed ENS to commence legal proceedings against some of the alleged perpetrators implicated during the probe.

The share price of EOH, which expects to release its interim results on April 7, was down 0.68% to R8.79 in afternoon trade on Thursday. It has fallen 29.85% in the year to date, having lost almost 60% in 2019.

