Blue Label slumps almost 14% as Cell C defaults on payments
Cell C has informed its bond holders that it had defaulted on the payment of interest, but wants to agree restructuring terms
28 January 2020 - 12:56
UPDATED 28 January 2020 - 13:58
The share price of Blue Label Telecoms, the largest shareholder of Cell C, slumped more than 13% on Tuesday afternoon, after it reported that the struggling mobile operator had defaulted on interest payments due in December and January.
Interest payments on its $184m (R2.7bn) bond were due in December 2019, with Cell C also defaulting on interest and capital payments related to bilateral loan facilities with Nedbank, the China Development Bank Corporation, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, and the Commercial Bank of China.
