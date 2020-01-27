Shares rally 36% as Net1 sells payment processor

Shares in financial services and technology group Net1 UEPS, which was recently rocked by a social grants distribution scandal in SA, rose as much as 36% on Monday, its highest close since July 2019, after announcing the sale of its South Korea unit.

The group said on Monday it will sell its South Korean payment processor KSNET for $237m (R3.4bn), a sale worth more than its market capitalisation when the deal was struck.

“Net1 will not have a formal presence in South Korea but we will continue to engage with KSNET and its new owner to identify areas of possible co-operation,” the company said.

Net1 said it will also continue to provide support for the hardware security modules it has provided to KSNET.

Net1, which has its primary listing on the US’s Nasdaq and a secondary listing on the JSE, said it believes the intrinsic value of KSNET was not appropriately reflected in the group’s overall valuation and had opted to sell it to boost liquidity and maximise shareholder return.

“KSNET is a profitable and cash-generative business but operates autonomously and in a more developed economy with limited overlap with the group’s other activities,” said CEO Herman Kotzé.

The KSNET unit processed in excess of 1.7-billion transactions in the 2019 financial year, contributing $138.4m to Net1’s revenues and $9.7m to operating income.

The sale to Stonebridge Capital and Payletter is expected to close in March 2020.

Net1’s share price started the day at R46.22 but quickly rose as the sale was announced, peaking at R63, before closing the day 30.59% higher at R60.36. The company now has a market capitalisation of R3.414bn, having started the day at R2.6bn.

By the end of Friday last week, the company’s share price had lost about 68% since the beginning of 2018. The company was battered by the loss of a lucrative social grants distribution contract with the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).