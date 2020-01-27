Net1 sells payment processor for R3.4bn

Financial services and technology group Net1 UEPS said on Monday it will sell its South Korean payment processor KSNET for $237m (R3.4bn), a sale worth more than its market capitalisation.

The company said it believes the intrinsic value of KSNET was not appropriately reflected in the group’s overall valuation, and opted to sell it to boost liquidity and maximise shareholder return.

“KSNET is a profitable and cash-generative business, but operates autonomously and in a more developed economy with limited overlap with the group’s other activities,” said CEO Herman Kotzé.

The sale to Stonebridge Capital and Payletter is expected to close in March 2020.

Net1’s share price was unchanged at R46.22 on Monday morning, giving the group a market capitalisation of R2.6bn.

The company’s share price has lost about 68% since the beginning of 2018, with the company battered by the loss of a lucrative social grants distribution contract with the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Net1 has fought lengthy and costly battles in various courts over the grants system, with its subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) ultimately losing its R1.3bn lawsuit against Sassa in July 2019.

CPS’s contract with Sassa ended in 2018 after a number of Constitutional Court judgments. In 2014, the court found that the contract Sassa had signed with CPS two years earlier was illegal and invalid, but it had been allowed to continue, to give Sassa time to find an alternative for distributing social grants to 17-million recipients.

