Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers to sell some R22bn in new Prosus shares to buy back its own

Company says investor interest in Prosus has prompted it to issue new shares, which could take its shareholding to 72.5% from 73.8%

22 January 2020 - 07:43 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
Picture: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

Naspers, Africa’s most valuable company, intends to issue as many as 22-million new shares in its consumer internet subsidiary Prosus, intending to repatriate the proceeds to SA to buy back its own shares.

The sale of the shares in Prosus comes amid high levels of investor interest in the group, Naspers said, with the sale to take place on Wednesday.

Based on the closing share price of Prosus of R1,021 on Tuesday, 22-million shares in the Amsterdam-listed group are worth about R22.5bn. Naspers said it reserved the right to close the book build at any time, but if the full number of shares are issued, it would reduce its shareholding in Prosus by 1.3 percentage points to 72.5%.

Naspers said that since Prosus listed in Amsterdam in September, it had seen “significant interest” from new investors, in particular, European institutions and global technology investors.

“The placing will offer an opportunity to the broad investment community to get exposure to the largest listed European consumer internet stock by asset value and thereby continue to broaden Prosus’s shareholder base,” the statement read.

Earlier in January, Prosus raised about R18bn through a bond issuance, with the company upping the amount of bonds issues due to high demand at the time.

None of the proceeds raised from the placing will be received by Prosus, and all of the proceeds received by Naspers, net of expenses and costs, will be repatriated to SA as required by the SA Reserve Bank, the group said.

Naspers said it intends to use these net proceeds over time to return capital to shareholders in the form of a share repurchase programme.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Naspers discount grows as Tencent shares rally in Hong Kong

Largest shareholder Prosus has not felt the full benefit, with the gap rising over the same period
Companies
2 days ago

Tencent turns up WeChat volume to counter rival’s video service

Leading social media platform's foray into short-video publishing is latest endeavour to recover lost ground
Companies
22 hours ago

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk gains a cool R1bn from share incentives

Van Dijk could earn as much as R234.6m in total remuneration for 2020
Companies
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Prosus raises R18bn through bond issuance

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Prosus still hungry for food delivery after losing Just Eat battle

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Just Eat chooses Takeaway offer, spurning Prosus

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.