Naspers to sell some R22bn in new Prosus shares to buy back its own

Naspers, Africa’s most valuable company, intends to issue as many as 22-million new shares in its consumer internet subsidiary Prosus, intending to repatriate the proceeds to SA to buy back its own shares.

The sale of the shares in Prosus comes amid high levels of investor interest in the group, Naspers said, with the sale to take place on Wednesday.

Based on the closing share price of Prosus of R1,021 on Tuesday, 22-million shares in the Amsterdam-listed group are worth about R22.5bn. Naspers said it reserved the right to close the book build at any time, but if the full number of shares are issued, it would reduce its shareholding in Prosus by 1.3 percentage points to 72.5%.

Naspers said that since Prosus listed in Amsterdam in September, it had seen “significant interest” from new investors, in particular, European institutions and global technology investors.

“The placing will offer an opportunity to the broad investment community to get exposure to the largest listed European consumer internet stock by asset value and thereby continue to broaden Prosus’s shareholder base,” the statement read.

Earlier in January, Prosus raised about R18bn through a bond issuance, with the company upping the amount of bonds issues due to high demand at the time.

None of the proceeds raised from the placing will be received by Prosus, and all of the proceeds received by Naspers, net of expenses and costs, will be repatriated to SA as required by the SA Reserve Bank, the group said.

Naspers said it intends to use these net proceeds over time to return capital to shareholders in the form of a share repurchase programme.

