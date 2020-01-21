Telkom to start retrenchment talks with unions

Fixed-line operator Telkom will begin a consultation process with labour unions on Wednesday about its plans to retrench 3,000 employees, it said on Tuesday.

Last week, a Telkom spokesperson said the “tough decision” to embark on retrenchments was driven by a weak economic environment and the company’s declining performances in fixed-line voice, fixed-line data — due to migration to mobile data — and organisational and operational efficiencies.

Telkom’s fixed-line data previously made up more than half of the company’s gross revenue, the spokesperson said.

The employees are represented by the Communication Workers Union, which speaks for 50% of the workforce, with the Federation of Unions of SA, Information Communications and Technology Union, and Solidarity.

The parties have about two months to reach a resolution.

The planned retrenchments could add to the already spiralling unemployment crisis in the country, now at 29.1%, and come as Walmart-owned retailer Massmart plans to retrench about 1,440 employees across 34 DionWired and Masscash stores.

Communications & digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said she “noted with concern” the plans and scheduled an urgent meeting with Telkom’s senior executives on Friday, which her department says “went well”.

The government owns about 40% of Telkom.

Telkom, which is wrestling with debt of R11.7bn, could save up to 20% of its wage bill of about R10bn if the plan to cut a fifth of its 15,000-strong workforce succeeds.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za