Telkom to start retrenchment talks with unions

21 January 2020 - 18:59 Mudiwa Gavaza
Fixed-line operator Telkom will begin a consultation process with labour unions on Wednesday about its plans to retrench 3,000 employees, it said on Tuesday.

Last week, a Telkom spokesperson said the “tough decision” to embark on retrenchments was driven by a weak economic environment and the company’s declining performances in fixed-line voice, fixed-line data — due to migration to mobile data — and organisational and operational efficiencies.

Telkom’s fixed-line data previously made up more than half of the company’s gross revenue, the spokesperson said.

The employees are represented by the Communication Workers Union, which speaks for 50% of the workforce, with the Federation of Unions of SA, Information Communications and Technology Union, and Solidarity.

The parties have about two months to reach a resolution.

The planned retrenchments could add to the already spiralling unemployment crisis in the country, now at 29.1%, and come as Walmart-owned retailer Massmart plans to retrench about 1,440 employees across 34 DionWired and Masscash stores.

Communications & digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said she “noted with concern” the plans and scheduled an urgent meeting with Telkom’s senior executives on Friday, which her department says “went well”. 

The government owns about 40% of Telkom.

Telkom, which is wrestling with debt of R11.7bn, could save up to 20% of its wage bill of about R10bn if the plan to cut a fifth of its 15,000-strong workforce succeeds.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

EDITORIAL: Better for Telkom to swallow the bitter pill

The telecommunications company's plan to cut 3,000 jobs is long overdue
16 hours ago

Slow internet likely to remain for a while

No date yet for completion of repairs on broken undersea communications cables
1 day ago

WATCH: Why Telkom has warned of job losses

Telkom’s executive for group communications, Mooketsi Mocumi, talks to Business Day TV
4 days ago

Government calls for urgent talks on Telkom’s job cuts plan

Telkom shares rise more than 8% on news the company plans to retrench 3,000 workers
4 days ago

