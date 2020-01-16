Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Gordian Kyomukama appointed CEO of MTN South Sudan

Kyomukama started in MTN Uganda as part of the firm’s pioneer team and has also undertaken secondments in Rwanda, Cameroon and Ivory Coast

16 January 2020 - 16:51 Nqobile Dludla
Picture: AFP/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Picture: AFP/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

MTN said on Thursday it had appointed industry veteran Gordian Kyomukama as CEO of MTN South Sudan, effective from January 21.

Kyomukama has close to 30 years of experience in the telecoms sector, most of it with MTN, the firm said in a statement.

He started in MTN Uganda as part of the operating company's pioneer team and has also undertaken secondments in Rwanda, Cameroon and Ivory Coast.

Prior to returning to Uganda, he was chief technology and information officer (CTIO) of MTN Liberia.

Lily Zondo, who has been holding the fort as acting South Sudan CEO over the past few months, will resume her role as MTN South Sudan CFO with immediate effect, MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter said.

MTN Cameroon CEO Hendrik Kasteel will be leaving MTN at the end of March, due to personal reasons, the telecoms firm said, adding he would serve out his notice over the next two months and a successor would be announced when finalised.

Reuters

