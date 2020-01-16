Gordian Kyomukama appointed CEO of MTN South Sudan

MTN said on Thursday it had appointed industry veteran Gordian Kyomukama as CEO of MTN South Sudan, effective from January 21.

Kyomukama has close to 30 years of experience in the telecoms sector, most of it with MTN, the firm said in a statement.

He started in MTN Uganda as part of the operating company's pioneer team and has also undertaken secondments in Rwanda, Cameroon and Ivory Coast.

Prior to returning to Uganda, he was chief technology and information officer (CTIO) of MTN Liberia.