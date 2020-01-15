Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk gains a cool R1bn from share incentives

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk has sold shares in the Cape Town-based company for close to R1bn.

The shares were awarded by the company through its share incentive scheme.

On Wednesday, the JSE-listed company said Van Dijk had exercised stock appreciation rights (SARs) in the Naspers Global Ecommerce Share Appreciation Rights plan, receiving 414,932 Naspers N ordinary shares in settlement of the gain. He recently sold that stock for R2,400 per share for R995.8m.

SARs at the technology firm vested in five tranches, with the first tranche of 1,493,226 vesting in September 2015 and the second of 1,493,226 vesting a year later. The remaining tranches were not included in this transaction.

Van Dijk will reinvest most of the funds back into the Naspers group in the form of bonds which he will buy on the open market.

Naspers remuneration policy has been criticised in the past for being opaque and unjustified. Shareholders and other critics felt executives were largely benefiting from an appreciation in Naspers share price which has been mostly driven by its 31% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent.

The company said its SARs plan reflects the value of Naspers’s main internet businesses excluding Tencent. For a participant to make a gain under the scheme rules, the valuation on the exercise date must be greater than the value on the grant date. Any gains accrued are settled in Naspers shares, the company said.

The group recently introduced a shareholding requirement for the CEO, whereby he must hold 10 times his base salary in Naspers shares at all times. Naspers said Van Dijk continues to exceed that requirement.

In addition, Van Dijk could be paid as much as $16.3m (R234.65m) in total remuneration for the 2020 financial year if the company’s fortunes continue to improve.

