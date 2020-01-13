Companies / Telecoms & Technology NEWS ANALYSIS: What next for Prosus after Just Eat defeat? BL PREMIUM

Having lost the battle to buy UK-based online food delivery platform Just Eat, Naspers’s subsidiary Prosus may still need to find another acquisition target if it intends to be a significant player in the food delivery industry.

On Friday Dutch firm Takeaway.com won the battle for Just Eat with a £5.9bn (R110.67bn) all-share offer that will create one of the largest meal delivery companies in the world.