PayU to create new lending business in India

PayU, the payments and fintech business of Naspers’s subsidiary Prosus, said on Friday that it has merged with one of India’s fastest-growing digital lending providers to create a leading lending business in Asia’s second most populous country.

PayU intends to acquire a controlling stake in PaySense, one of India’s fastest-growing digital credit platforms, and all its assets, valued at $185m (R2.635bn).

The deal will result in PayU combining its consumer lending business LazyPay with Paysense to create PayU Credit.

PayU said it plans to invest up to $200m in the new business. It will pay $65m immediately, with the rest to be settled over the next 24 months.

Prashanth Ranganathan, PaySense’s CEO, will lead the PayU Credit business with his management team also joining the new enterprise.

In a statement, CEO of PayU Laurent Le Moal said: “Technology has the power to completely transform people’s access to financial services, and the credit market in India is poised for further digital disruption. This merger will accelerate PayU’s vision of a flourishing, alternative credit ecosystem in India.”

While the share of adults in India with a bank account has more than doubled since 2011 to more than 80%, access to credit remains limited for those without the credit histories that traditional lenders rely on to make lending decisions. Research by Boston Consulting Group shows that India’s digital lending market represents a $1-trillion opportunity over the next five years.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to integrate with this fast-growing business and build a full-stack, digital lending platform, that will enable us to unlock credit and financial services to millions of under-served consumers. This is our biggest opportunity yet to truly democratise credit in India,” Le Moal said.

LazyPay uses technology to offer credit at the point of purchase, which may not otherwise be available to customers. It is a specialist in the “pay later” and micro-credit space in India. The company said it facilitated more than 42-million credit transactions last year, as well as helping more than 1.2-million unique borrowers. More than 250 merchants now offer LazyPay at their checkouts.

Founded in 2015, PaySense offers personal loans in 43 major cities in India and is said have issued more 120,000 loans to more than 75,000 unique borrowers so far, using alternative data to underwrite credit.

The merger is subject to regulatory and other legal approvals including the Reserve Bank of India.

Shares in Prosus were trading 2.9% higher in lunch time trade on Friday afternoon at R1124.79 a share on the JSE.

