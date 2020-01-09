French telecoms giant Orange selects BNP, Morgan Stanley to advise on Africa IPO

Paris — Orange, France’s biggest phone company, picked BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley to advise on a proposed initial public offering of its Middle East and Africa business, people familiar with the matter said this week.

The banks are helping with preparations for the listing, though an underwriting syndicate has not yet been formalised, the people said. Orange plans to invite more banks to join the deal at a later stage, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The deal is poised to be one of the biggest listings to come out of the Middle East and Africa in 2020. Orange is considering London and Paris as potential venues for the share sale, which could take place as soon as the first half of this year, the people said.

The company would follow Bharti Airtel’s Africa unit and Helios Towers in seeking to tap a wider investor base and raise capital for expansion. Any transaction will add to the $26.5bn of IPOs in Europe over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Paris-based group competes with the likes of Vodafone-controlled Vodacom, Airtel Africa and MTN in the region.

Deliberations are at an early stage, and Orange could still decide against pursuing the listing, according to the people.

Representatives for BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.