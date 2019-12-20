Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus ups its bid for Just Eat, and rival counters minutes later Prosus’s offer of 800p a share quickly overtaken by Takeaway’s 916p BL PREMIUM

The battle for Just Eat intensified on Thursday when Prosus and Takeaway.com increased their bids for the online food group.

On Thursday, Prosus, which listed on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange in September, raised its offer for Just Eat 8.1% to 800p (about R150) per share from its last increased offer of 740p.