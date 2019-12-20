Prosus ups its bid for Just Eat, and rival counters minutes later
Prosus’s offer of 800p a share quickly overtaken by Takeaway’s 916p
20 December 2019 - 05:05
The battle for Just Eat intensified on Thursday when Prosus and Takeaway.com increased their bids for the online food group.
On Thursday, Prosus, which listed on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange in September, raised its offer for Just Eat 8.1% to 800p (about R150) per share from its last increased offer of 740p.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.