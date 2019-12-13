Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH exceeds its R1bn disposal target for 2019

The group is busy selling off assets to reduce its debt burden, and is continuing to deal with the fall out of corporate governance issues

13 December 2019 - 10:28 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Technology group EOH said on Friday it had exceeded its R1bn disposal target for 2019, as it seeks to reduce debt and slim down a business recently hit by corporate governance issues.

EOH said it had agreed to sell Dental Information Systems (Denis) to AfroCentric to R250m, the latest disposal by a group that lost a major contract with US software giant Microsoft earlier in 2019.

As of its year to end-July, the company had gross debt of about R3.17bn, roughly equivalent to its market capitalisation at the time.

In February the company had hired law firm ENSafrica (ENS) to review all its large, historical licensing contracts with the state.

It said in October, when it released its results, that the ENS investigation was 80% complete, and that suspicious transactions to the value of R1.2bn had been identified.

Denis, together with its subsidiaries was acquired by EOH in 2012 to provide the group with health-care technology capability and dental claims risk management as well as dental insurance intellectual property.

The company’s share price was up 3.67% to R12.70 as of 9.50am on Friday, paring its year-to-date loss to 59.21%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MUDIWA GAVAZA: The EOH guide to disaster management

The CEO of the beleaguered company, optimistic that the worst is over, spells out his plans for the future
Opinion
1 month ago

Full disclosure: The JSE makes life a little tougher for company directors

JSE’s proactive response to SA’s corporate scandals: rules for greater transparency that will apply to directors who trade shares
News & Fox
4 weeks ago

Full marks to the EOH board

Including the auditors’ detailed comments in the published accounts shows a refreshing commitment to transparency
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Full marks to the EOH board

Companies

WATCH: How EOH plans to tackle its debt

Companies

EOH share price surges 30% on asset disposal plans

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.