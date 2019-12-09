Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Altron acquires Ubusha Technologies for R360m

If approved, the deal will see Ubusha merge with Altron's existing Cybertech unit to form a stand-alone operating company, Altron Security Solutions

09 December 2019
Altron CEO Mteto Nyati and Ubusha MD Director Marius Agenbag. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Technology firm Altron said on Monday that it had acquired identity security company Ubusha Technologies in a deal worth R360m.

The deal, set to be effective from March 1 pending approval by the Competition Commission, will see Ubusha merge with Altron's existing Cybertech business to form a stand-alone operating company, Altron Security Solutions.

Ubusha, founded in 2003, is a next-generation information technology security services provider which enables dynamic authentication and authorisation, identity management and governance and privileged account security for local and international banking, financial services, insurance, telecommunications and retail customers.

With a 70-strong workforce, Ubusha is said to be the largest identity security company in Africa. Its key customers include Standard Bank, Investec, Nasdaq, Nedbank, Absa Bank, First National Bank, JSE, Vodacom, Telkom, and Massmart.

Altron's CEO, Mteto Nyati, said in a statement: “By acquiring Ubusha we are enhancing our capability in security, one of our growth areas, others being cloud, IOT (internet of things) and data analytics. With identity security offering we will enable customers to securely manage the identity profile of their clients across devices, platforms and locations.”

Altron, known for its managed services business, Bytes People Solutions, and vehicle tracking unit, Netstar, said identity security was an essential foundation for customers’ digital transformation strategies and governance structures. Altron hopes to make use of Ubusha's established partnerships with global identity security organisations to ensure rapid deployment to companies across multiple industries, it said.

“Looking at where we are today, transactions have moved online, and the identity profile of an individual has become valuable, driven by privacy concerns. Our customers will now manage identity securely in line with data privacy compliance and governance.”

Ubusha's MD, Marius Agenbag, said “With Altron’s geographic footprint and extensive customer base, we saw an opportunity to expand our identity security technology solutions into new markets and customer segments. We also looked at the opportunity to mature our offering into other next-generation security services such as data analytics and IOT, which are core to the Altron strategy. We are looking forward to being part of the Altron Group.”

Nyati and his team have set a target of doubling its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by 2021, having pursued a turnaround strategy since 2017 that has seen it slash head-office costs and rationalise its business, formerly a family-run affair.

In morning trade on Monday, Altron was down 0.68% to R23.45, having risen 30.28%  so far in 2019.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

