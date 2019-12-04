Ride-hailing app Bolt expands SA operations to small towns

Estonia based ride-hailing app Bolt plans to double its service in SA to include at least 30 more cities and suburbs, the company said on Wednesday, as it steps up its challenge to Uber’s dominance.

The tech and transport company formerly known as Taxify has raised more than $200m (about R2.9bn) from investors since its launch in 2013.

Analysts expect Bolt to use its war-chest to expand operations in untapped markets, particularly in the developing world, as well as to eat into those controlled by its bigger rivals.

Bolt said SA will be “a big recipient of this investment” as it intensifies its focus on the continent and Europe.

In SA Bolt and Uber have an estimated 25%-75% split of the ride-hailing market. Uber this year said it had reached 1-million app users.

“Bolt’s focus on Europe and Africa sets us apart from our competitors, and the success of this strategy is clear, with SA now one of our top markets globally,” said Bolt CEO and co-founder Markus Villig.

The ride service operates in seven countries across the African continent and originally launched in Johannesburg before branching out to smaller cities.

“This expansion means that ride-hailing services are now available in the Free State, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and North West for the first time,” Bolt said.

Uber operates in nine cities countrywide.

According to the Mail & Guardian, December 2016 figures from third-party source App Annie showed Uber had 620,000 weekly active users and Bolt 94,000.

Revenue in the ride-hailing segment in SA hit $314m in 2019 according to Statista, with annual growth between now and 2023 forecast at 18.4%, resulting in a market volume of $616m by 2023.

Reuters