MTN to oppose ‘intrusive’ Competition Commission recommendations

The mobile operator is studying a Competition Commission report that recommends data prices be slashed by up to 50%

04 December 2019 - 14:11 karl gernetzky and mudiwa gavaza
Mobile operator MTN said on Wednesday that it will oppose “overbroad and intrusive recommendations” from the Competition Commission, which, on Monday, said MTN and Vodacom could face prosecution if they do not slash data prices.

MTN said it disagrees with the recommendations within the summary report that says data prices should fall by as much as half, with the mobile network operator still needing to study the yet-to-be released final report.

“We reiterate comments made earlier in the year that MTN SA has substantially reduced the effective price of data in SA, having also invested heavily in the network to accommodate growing data demand with limited spectrum availability,” the company said.

MTN has invested, and will continue to invest, heavily in its network, although SA has among the lowest spectrum allocation in all the markets in which it operates, it said. Spectrum refers to a radio frequency that allows mobile phone operators to send voice and data over the airwaves — which mobile operators have long argued is vital for bringing the cost of internet data down.

The commission’s final report says MTN and Vodacom have to independently reach an agreement with the regulator on substantially reducing prices within two months of the release of the report. The commission said there is scope for price reductions of 30%-50%.

“The strategy in SA for the two dominant operators has been to maintain the high pricing levels of 30-day, pre-paid data bundles, despite headline price reductions by challenger networks,” the commission said.

