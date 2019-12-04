Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Blue Label Telecoms’ shareholders back disposals

Shareholders voted 100% in favour of two disposals that will net Blue Label some R1bn

Shareholders of JSE-listed Blue Label Telecoms, which has lost almost half of its value since January, have unanimously approved sale of two assets for some R1bn.

Shareholders have approved the sale of 85% of its stake in subsidiary Blue Label Mobile for R450m to DNI, a SIM card distributor that is partly owned by Net 1.

Shareholders also approved the sale by its subsidiary, The Prepaid Company, of its interest in cellphones and tablets distributor 3G Mobile for R544m. This is also to be sold to DNI.

Shareholders present at the general meeting on Wednesday voted 100% in favour of the transactions. Votes cast represented some three quarters of the company’s total shares in issue.

Blue Label said at the time of announcing the disposals in September that the move is to protect its core business of distributing pre-paid airtime and electricity, and that it will use the proceeds to pay off debt resulting from purchases made in the past two years.

Blue Label’s share price was up 1.03% to R2.94 on Wednesday afternoon, having fallen 45.66% so far in 2019. This is due largely to the under performance of Cell C, of which the company holds 45%.

With Mudiwa Gavaza

