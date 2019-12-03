Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Alibaba gets over-allotment approval, raises extra $1.68bn

The company has received approval to list 75-million over-allotment shares at HK$176 a share

03 December 2019 - 16:56 Rashmi Ashok
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said on Tuesday that it has raised an additional HK$13.17bn ($1.68bn) by exercising the over-allotment option in its Hong Kong secondary listing.

The company has received approval to list 75-million over-allotment shares at HK$176 a share, the same price it offered under its secondary listing, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The listing and dealing of the shares on the exchange will begin on December 6, the company said. On November 20, Alibaba  raised up to $12.9bn in a landmark listing in Hong Kong, the largest share sale in the city in nine years and a world record for a cross-border secondary share sale.

In their first session of trade on November 26, Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares closed up 6.6% higher from the issue price in heavy trading.

As of Tuesday’s closing price, the stock has climbed nearly 3% since its debut.

Reuters

Alibaba shares rocket as it looks likely to outgun rival Tencent

The internet giant's Hong Kong listing saw demand surpassed supply by several times and more shares were allocated to small investors
Companies
1 week ago

Alibaba raises $11bn in largest Hong Kong listing in nine years

The deal will be a boost to Hong Kong following more than five months of protests and its recent slide into its first recession in a decade
Companies
1 week ago

Alibaba gets go ahead for Hong Kong listing, pleasing Beijing

It could be the Hong Kong’s biggest initial public offering in almost a decade and as the Hang Seng has been hammered by ongoing protests
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

US retaliates over EU countries taxing its digital profits

World

SoftBank to create Japan internet rival to take on GAFA tech giants

Companies

Google eyes consumer banking business in 2020

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.