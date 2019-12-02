CELLPHONE OPERATOR
Telkom: We won’t offer more for Cell C
A deal would have created a provider with about 27.5-million subscribers that would be serious competition for MTN and Vodacom
02 December 2019 - 05:10
Telkom, which was rebuffed in its attempt to bulk up its mobile phone business by buying out Cell C, has signalled that it will not be returning with a higher offer for the number three cellphone operator in SA.
"At this point, Telkom is not considering a revision of its offer to Cell C as we believe we made a fair offer," the company said in a statement responding to questions from Business Day.
