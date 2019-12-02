Companies / Telecoms & Technology CELLPHONE OPERATOR Telkom: We won’t offer more for Cell C A deal would have created a provider with about 27.5-million subscribers that would be serious competition for MTN and Vodacom BL PREMIUM

Telkom, which was rebuffed in its attempt to bulk up its mobile phone business by buying out Cell C, has signalled that it will not be returning with a higher offer for the number three cellphone operator in SA.

"At this point, Telkom is not considering a revision of its offer to Cell C as we believe we made a fair offer," the company said in a statement responding to questions from Business Day.