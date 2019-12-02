Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN and Vodacom plunge on Competition Commission warning

MTN’s share price fell as much as 8.4%, to levels it last saw at the height of its tax dispute with Nigerian authorities in March

02 December 2019 - 16:47 Odwa Mjo
Telecoms tower. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ
Telecoms tower. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ

Mobile operator MTN’s share price dropped to a nine-month low on Monday afternoon, after the Competition Commission said SA’s operators could face prosecution if they do not lower data prices.

MTN's share price fell as much as 8.4% to R84.61, a level last seen at the height of its tax dispute with Nigerian authorities in March. Vodacom’s share price dropped to an intraday low of R111.56, down 7.89%, a level it last reached on August 30.

According to the commission’s data services market inquiry report, MTN and Vodacom’s current data prices do not accommodate poor South Africans and therefore limit their access to the internet.

“The strategy in SA for the two dominant operators has been to maintain the high pricing levels of 30-day prepaid data bundles, despite headline price reductions by challenger networks,” the Competition Commission said.

“This is in stark contrast to their behaviour in the other African markets in which they operate, where there have been reductions in the 30-day prepaid data bundle prices. This indicates that they are more capable of price discrimination strategies in SA, where they dominate.”

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Service providers could face prosecution if they do not drop data prices

Competition Commission's final data services market inquiry report has found that current prices exclude many poor and disadvantaged people
National
2 hours ago

Telkom: We won’t offer more for Cell C

Telkom says it continues to believe that its offer was compelling and would create value for everyone involved
Companies
12 hours ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Cell C rejects Telkom’s takeover offer

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Roaming agreement between Cell C and MTN under spotlight ahead of possible deal

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.