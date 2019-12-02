Cell C creditors hire bank and lawyers to lobby for Telkom takeover

Cell C creditors aren’t giving up on a takeover offer from rival Telkom, which SA’s third-largest mobile network operator rejected last week.

Senior debt holders have hired investment-banking firm Moelis & Co and corporate lawyers Linklaters and DLA Piper to lobby for the Telkom proposal, people familiar with the matter said.

They could block Cell C from pursuing an alternative recapitalisation plan by forcing the carrier into liquidation or business rescue, said the people, asking not to be identified because talks are ongoing.

A takeover by Telkom would return about 86c on the rand to lenders, while banks may have to take a haircut if Cell C goes ahead with a transaction involving local investment company Buffet Group, they said.

Creditors are also requesting that Cell C’s board act independently from majority shareholder Blue Label Telecoms, the people said.

“The board is continuously approached by various parties and we remain focused on executing our turnaround strategy,” Cell C said in an e-mailed response to questions.

“Independent financial and legal advisers have been appointed representing the lenders and constructive discussions on the recapitalisation are underway with them and other stakeholders in respect of various proposals.”