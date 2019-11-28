Companies / Telecoms & Technology Q&A with Takealot CEO Kim Reid Reid speaks to Business Day about technology and the outlook for online retail in SA BL PREMIUM

The Naspers-owned online retailer is gearing up for what could be its busiest Black Friday. Having made R196m last year, the company is anticipating 80% growth in 2019.

Takealot CEO Kim Reid spoke to Business Day about warehouses, technology and the outlook for online retail in SA.