Q&A with Takealot CEO Kim Reid
Reid speaks to Business Day about technology and the outlook for online retail in SA
28 November 2019 - 19:11
The Naspers-owned online retailer is gearing up for what could be its busiest Black Friday. Having made R196m last year, the company is anticipating 80% growth in 2019.
Takealot CEO Kim Reid spoke to Business Day about warehouses, technology and the outlook for online retail in SA.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.