Etion returns to profit amid boost from security firm

JSE-listed technology group Etion, previously known as Ansys, returned to profit in the six months to end-September having receiving a boost from a recently acquired cybersecurity firm.

The group on Wednesday reported profit after tax of R5.4m for the six months to September 2019, a fourfold improvement from its loss of R2.4m in the same period last year.

This resulted in headline and basic earnings per share increasing 294% to 0.97c, from a loss of 0.5c previously.

The group reported revenue of R308.6m, up 14.7% from R269.1m in the previous corresponding period, driven mainly by the impact of consolidating the results of the Etion Secure business for the period and increased revenue realised from the internationalisation strategy.

Etion bought information technology developer LawTrust for R109m in June 2018, and the company is now known as Etion Secure.

Reduce costs

Despite the government’s efforts to introduce business friendly initiatives and injecting investment into infrastructure that will benefit the economy in the medium to long term, Etion said the SA economy remains subdued. The company is looking to cut costs and explore international markets for growth.

The technology company said it has implemented measures to reduce costs, increase responsiveness to market conditions and to refocus business efforts to meet the challenge of thriving in the local landscape as well as growing international revenue.

“There is a clear demand for the products and services of Etion in the global market and this indicates a positive outlook for the group in the medium term with the drive into MEA and other markets,” it said.

Etion’s cyber security business benefited from this trend as Etion Secure generated a segment profit of R20.9m for the period, on the back of its revenues growing to R114.1m. The group attributed this to an increased focus on growing international markets.

Etion’s Digitise unit grew revenue to R22.3m, up from R14.8m compared with the same period last year. The 50% rise in revenue was due the rollover of revenue from the delivery of the Integrated Systems Display for a major client.

Slow revenue growth from Etion Connect has continued due to reduced project spend from key clients who have invested less due to a number of macro and micro economic factors, the company said. The unit’s revenue decreased 15% to R102.2m from R119.8m, ending with a R2.8m loss after a one of its customers was liquidated.

In morning trade on Wednesday Etion’s share price was unchanged at 24c, having fallen 48.94% so far in 2019.

