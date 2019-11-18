Telkom may have to pay more for Cell C
Extended roaming agreement with MTN could push up embattled mobile operator’s asking price
18 November 2019 - 19:22
Fixed-line operator Telkom might find itself having to pay a lot more for embattled Cell C now that the latter’s extended roaming agreement with MTN has been concluded, an analyst says.
Cell C and MTN said on Monday they had reached a 10-year deal that will give Cell C access to MTN’s network for voice and data services across SA.
