Telkom may have to pay more for Cell C Extended roaming agreement with MTN could push up embattled mobile operator's asking price

Fixed-line operator Telkom might find itself having to pay a lot more for embattled Cell C now that the latter’s extended roaming agreement with MTN has been concluded, an analyst says.

Cell C and MTN said on Monday they had reached a 10-year deal that will give Cell C access to MTN’s network for voice and data services across SA.