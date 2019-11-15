Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: Think WiFi and Google to connect 11-million for free

15 November 2019 - 16:14 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/RAJESH RAJENDRAN NAIR
Picture: 123RF/RAJESH RAJENDRAN NAIR

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, our focus is on internet connectivity in SA.

If SA is going to take advantage of technology to grow its economy, then giving people affordable and widespread connectivity is probably a good place to start.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Janine Rebelo, CEO of Think WiFi, an internet service provider.

The discussion begins with Rebelo giving some background about the project with Google to connect more South Africans to the internet.

LISTEN: 

Google announced the launch of Google Station for the Cape Flats recently with a programme to provide fast, free and open Wi-Fi to the area in partnership with Think WiFi. Google Station is now available in more than 100 locations across Langa, Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Delft, Elsies River and Philippi.

Rebelo says they have about 125 hot-spots at the moment. Their aim is to connect up to 11-million to the internet in five years through the programme. 

The discussion also looks at the technologies used and the model for choosing which communities to serve.

Rebelo concludes by explaining how disruptive technologies have affected the telecoms industry. With consumer pressure to drive down data prices, among a host of issues, she says the cost structure of the industry is being forced to dramatically change. More broadly, she says technology is likely take over a number of repetitive tasks and workloads, advocating that this is a good time for people to equip themselves with more soft and creative skills, which will help in navigating a digital future.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production

PODCAST | Labour and the 4IR butt heads

Increased automation is likely to replace workers — but the fourth industrial revolution is also an opportunity to create more jobs
National
1 week ago

PODCAST | Is SA’s digital information safe?

Xperien warns that 42% of hard drives bought on second-hand online platforms contain sensitive data and 15% hold personal information
National
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT : Behind Cisco’s R140m invest into 4IR education in SA

The fourth industrial revolution is changing the world, so the world needs to change with it
Companies
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT: The benefit of digital literacy in the digital economy

While mobile apps have changed, the process of development has stayed much the same
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Google launches 100 free Wi-Fi hotspots in Cape Town

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.