PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: Think WiFi and Google to connect 11-million for free

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, our focus is on internet connectivity in SA.

If SA is going to take advantage of technology to grow its economy, then giving people affordable and widespread connectivity is probably a good place to start.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Janine Rebelo, CEO of Think WiFi, an internet service provider.

The discussion begins with Rebelo giving some background about the project with Google to connect more South Africans to the internet.



