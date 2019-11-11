Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom declares special dividend as international results sparkle

The group’s international segment grew service revenue in the six months to end-September, but lower data prices weighed on its SA results

11 November 2019 - 08:35 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 11 November 2019 - 12:01
Shameel Joosub. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Mobile operator Vodacom on Monday rewarded shareholders with R1.1bn for a special dividend, reporting a surge in international revenue in the six months to end-September due to high demand for data and mobile-money services.

Political and economic stability in the group’s international segment boosted service revenue 15.5% to R10.78bn, Vodacom said, also benefiting from favourable exchange rates during the period.

Service revenue in SA grew only 0.3% to R25.79bn, the company said, with prepaid customer revenue declining 2.1% as a result of a 60% fall in out-of-bundle data revenue.

The company announced a 70% reduction in out-of-bundle tariffs in March, saying on Monday it would continue to drive down the cost of data, and had seen the benefits of this approach in its second quarter.

Data traffic increased by 54.6% in SA during the six months to end-September, with the company saying this was evidence of the value of its pricing transformation, with the number of 4G devices on its network rising by more than 25% during the period.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) rose 18.9% to 460c and net profit 20.8% to R8.2bn. The company declared an interim dividend of 380c, down 3.8% from the year-earlier period, although it also declared a special dividend of 60c per share.

The company added 2.7-million customers and 2.7-million to Safari.com during the period, bringing its total to 115-million.

“Ongoing initiatives to enhance customer experience through pricing transformation, modernisation of IT systems and sustained investment in network infrastructure continue to pay dividends,” said group CEO Shameel Joosub.

The mobile operator said on Monday its target over the next three years was for mid-single-digit, service-revenue growth, and mid-to-high-single-digit operating profit growth.

Vodacom’s share price was down 1.49% to R132.99 in morning trade, having added 0.61% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

