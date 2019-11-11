Prosus says it needs 75% of Just Eat shareholders to approve takeover

Netherlands-based Prosus changed its offer for online takeaway delivery platform Just Eat, lowering the acceptance threshold for investors as it battles Takeaway.com.

Prosus on Monday published its offer document and lowered the threshold for shareholder approval to 75% from 90%, which is in line with a rival bid from Amsterdam-based Takeaway, although the quantum of the offer remains unchanged.

Under the deal, Prosus offered 710p per share in cash for Just Eat, a 20% premium to the rival bid.

Basil Sgourdos, CFO of Prosus said on Monday the company believed the market was underestimating the amount of financial investment required to ensure Just Eat reached its long-term potential. Prosus had the technological and managerial expertise to realise the possibilities of home delivery, he said.

“We see the food delivery platform as a way to fundamentally change how people eat, eventually to become as affordable as buying the ingredients themselves,” Sgourdos said.

“We have the conviction and the financial resources to help Just Eat attain its long-term potential,” he said.

Prosus had enormous access to cash, and perhaps just a small increase to the offer would be needed, although the cash offer was already less risky than a Takeaway.com scrip offer, said Vestact fund manager Paul Theron.

Theron added that the share price of Prosus seemed cheap, and hopefully deals like that with Just Eat would raise the company's profile.

Just Eat said in a statement on Monday its board continued to unanimously recommend that shareholders reject the offer, saying it failed to reflect the quality of the company, and its attractive assets and prospects.

The deal, if successful, will roughly double the value of Prosus’s food-delivery portfolio to R176bn and hand it a company with forecast annual revenues of up to £1.1bn in 2019 and underlying core earnings, excluding operations in Brazil and Mexico, of as much as £205m.

The R93bn offer directly to shareholders comes after Prosus was spun out of Naspers and listed separately on the Amsterdam’s Euronext in September.

CEO Bob van Dijk’s strategy of building Prosus around three pillars: online payments, food delivery and online classifieds.

With Mudiwa Gavaza

