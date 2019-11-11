Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN’s black empowerment scheme to list on JSE in November

Recently amended Zakhele Futhi will allow trading by black participants in the scheme’s 4% stake in Africa’s largest mobile operator

11 November 2019 - 09:35 karl gernetzky
MTN. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
MTN. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

MTN Zakhele Futhi, special purpose empowerment vehicle of Africa’s largest mobile operator, will list on the JSE on November 25, the group said on Monday.

The recently amended scheme will allow trading by black participants in the scheme’s 4% stake in MTN, and will comprise about 123.4-million ordinary issued shares.

MTN’s previous scheme, MTN Zakhele, listed on the JSE in 2015, but delisted in the next year as the scheme was wound up.

MTN recently announced changes to Zakhele Futhi that includes the scheme having the right to to appoint its own chair and nominate one of its members to the MTN board.

In July, the broad-based BEE commission found the scheme did not meet the requirements of the Empowerment Act and suggested several remedies, including the right for the scheme to appoint its own board.

MTN also made other changes include dropping a requirement that the board chair of MTN Zakhele Futhi be a director of MTN.

Previously, at least one of the two MTN directors had to be present at an MTN Zakhele Futhi board meeting for a quorum to be constituted, but this requirement had been dropped.

MTN said it has either already implemented, or is in the process of implementing, these voluntary amendments.

MTN’s share was down 0.87% to R95.97 in morning trading.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MTN amends black empowerment scheme

A commission in July found the company’s BEE structure did not adhere to the objectives of the Empowerment Act
Companies
4 days ago

MTN, Sappi and Transnet promise billions in investment

Between the three companies, R86bn was pledged at the second investment conference headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa
Business
4 days ago

Telkom’s value tumbles R2bn on earnings warning

Headline earnings per share expected to drop 30%-40% in the six months
Companies
5 days ago

Cell C liquidity challenges affect MTN earnings

Mobile operator says it will recognise payments from roaming deal only when liquidity challenges are resolved
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

MTN Nigeria could bear brunt of regulators’ competition crackdown

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN fined R5m for tripling WhatsApp data bundle prices

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Tit-for-tat attacks target SA firms

Business

SA high commission and consulate in Nigeria shut after threats

National

Sweeping leadership changes at MTN Africa operations

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.