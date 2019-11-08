Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Net1 posts first-quarter loss after Sassa grants shake-up

The technology group swung into an operating loss of $2.7m in the first quarter, hit by the loss of its social grants contract

08 November 2019 - 08:18 karl gernetzky
Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

Financial services and technology group Net1 said on Friday the loss of its social grants contract as well as a migration of grants accounts to the SA Post Office had resulted in a 36% decline in revenue for its first-quarter to end-September.

Revenue fell 36% to $80.7m (R1.2bn), with the company reporting an operating loss of $2.7m, as it continues to grapple with the fallout from changes to the grant distribution system at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The JSE and Nasdaq listed technology group had fought lengthy and costly battles in various courts about the grants system, with its subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services ultimately losing its R1.3bn lawsuit against Sassa in July 2019. It has also been ordered to pay back R317m to the agency.

Net1 also owns just over a quarter of credit-provider Finbond, which has been hit by a card switch at Sassa to the Post Office. The new card does not have the functionality to load electronic fund transfer (EFT) debits or stop orders, with Net1 saying on Friday it had seen a decline in account numbers.

The company’s focus in the near term was to improve liquidity to reduce debt, invest in growth businesses and return capital to shareholders, said CEO Herman Kotzé.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Ailing Cell C shakes up its board

Cellphone company makes changes in hope that its financial troubles will begin to recede
Companies
2 weeks ago

How Cell C got the blues

This week Cell C capitulated on an 18-year strategy to build its own network to woo customers. Now, it seems eager to hand over its towers to MTN and ...
Features
4 weeks ago

Net1 receives bad news on all fronts

News that SA business has been stabilised and the management is now focused on returning to profitability appears to have countered the grim events ...
Companies
1 month ago

Net1 delays annual report after order to pay R317m to Sassa

Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé says the company ‘once again finds itself being prejudiced by apparent shortcomings in Sassa’s procurement process’
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Blue Label Telecoms sells assets to fellow Cell C shareholder in effort to pay ...

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Net1 plunges to R3.7bn loss after social grants contract expires

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

JSE recovers a little amid US-China trade hopes

Markets

Net1’s revenues nearly halve after Sassa contract expires

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.