Amazon Web Services is in SA for the long term
AWS, the world’s leading cloud computing provider, was launched in SA in 2018, with the region set to have three ‘availability zones’ in 2020
07 November 2019 - 12:59
Global tech giant Amazon has reaffirmed its commitment to keep investing in SA, as the company continues to be the largest cloud computing provider in the world and fosters new innovation.
At President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second investment conference in Johannesburg, Teresa Carlson, founder and leader of Amazon Web Services (AWS) worldwide public sector said the company has a long-term commitment to SA.
